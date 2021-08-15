Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,626 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $129,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

CARR stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

