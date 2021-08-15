Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,956 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $104,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

