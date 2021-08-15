FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.
Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.53. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12.
About FLEX LNG
FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
