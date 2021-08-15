Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 71878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

