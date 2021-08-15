Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $320,773,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $48,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $25,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $19,848,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $16,511,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

