Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.