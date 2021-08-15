FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $124.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90. FMC has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

