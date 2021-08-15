Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$5.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.52. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

