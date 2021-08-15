Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $49.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.61 million and the lowest is $49.25 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $196.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.27 million to $198.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.76 million, with estimates ranging from $213.27 million to $220.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 280.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 216,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,861. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.