FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 246.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of FreightCar America worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

