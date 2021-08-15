Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €52.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.24 ($56.75).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €46.34 ($54.51) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.82.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

