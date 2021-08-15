Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $13.36 price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.