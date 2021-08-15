Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Achieves $530,091.49

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $530,091.49 and approximately $117,478.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,195,816 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.