Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,155. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

