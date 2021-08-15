fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.