fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.69. 158,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,497,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Specifically, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.34% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.