FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 86,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

