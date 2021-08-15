Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.