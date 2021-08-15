Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $485,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.