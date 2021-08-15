Fusible Market Capitalization Tops $210,675.17 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $210,675.17 and $430.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.