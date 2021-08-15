Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 86.7% in July

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFRMF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 129,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,853. Future Farm Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

