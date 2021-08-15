Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 86.7% in July

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFRMF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 129,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,853. Future Farm Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Future Farm Technologies
