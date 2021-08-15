FY2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lifted by Analyst

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 233.73% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. B. Riley increased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

