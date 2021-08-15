FY2022 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIS. Laurentian lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

