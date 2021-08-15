FY2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lowered by Analyst

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at $15,407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MannKind by 473.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MannKind by 158.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.