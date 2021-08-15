FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recruit in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

RCRRF opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

