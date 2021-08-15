Fyooz (FYZ) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $200,257.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fyooz has traded up 93.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

