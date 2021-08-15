Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$253.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.40.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

