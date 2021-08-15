GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of -2.17. GameStop has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

