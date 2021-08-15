GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,985,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in GameStop by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

