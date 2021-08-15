GamyFi Platform (GFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 77.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 161% higher against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $1.56 million and $1.45 million worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00132093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00154065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.15 or 1.00239982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00879620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.57 or 0.07055178 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamyFi Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamyFi Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

