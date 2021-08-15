GAN (GAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $670.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 over the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

