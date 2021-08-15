GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.72 Million

Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $286.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.74 million. GDS posted sales of $189.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

