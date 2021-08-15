GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

