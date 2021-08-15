Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GMTX stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

