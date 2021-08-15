Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.27 on Friday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

