GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Short Interest Update

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GeoPetro Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,673. GeoPetro Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
About GeoPetro Resources
