GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Short Interest Update

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeoPetro Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,673. GeoPetro Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

Get GeoPetro Resources alerts:

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Co is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPetro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPetro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.