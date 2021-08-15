GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.37. GH Research shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,585,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $27,724,000.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

