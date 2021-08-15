Global X Cybersecurity ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BUG)

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,508% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.29 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

