Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 76.7% in July

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 127,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

