Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.09.

GLOB opened at $271.42 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

