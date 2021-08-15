Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Globe Life by 242.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globe Life by 152.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Globe Life by 28.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $96.40 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.