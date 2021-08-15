GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Up 210.4% in July

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,008,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 226,022,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,578,938. GNCC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About GNCC Capital
