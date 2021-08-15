GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Up 210.4% in July

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,008,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 226,022,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,578,938. GNCC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

