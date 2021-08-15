Gnosis 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.59 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $204.07 or 0.00443814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $307.05 million and $5.59 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

