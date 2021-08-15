Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,507. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

