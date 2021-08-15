Goodwin’s (GDWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Goodwin stock opened at GBX 3,390 ($44.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,994.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company has a market capitalization of £260.69 million and a PE ratio of 38.05. Goodwin has a 12-month low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69).

Get Goodwin alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 102.24 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.