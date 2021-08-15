Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GROUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Grafton Group stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

