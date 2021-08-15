GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,387.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00132853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.89 or 0.99921768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00878194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.80 or 0.07164998 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,145,242 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

