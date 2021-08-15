GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $26,284.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00136402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.93 or 0.99736415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00875260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.67 or 0.06989583 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,148,185 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

