Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $188.43 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

