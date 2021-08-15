Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 9,724 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.